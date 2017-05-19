PBSO employee arrested on prostitution charges - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO employee arrested on prostitution charges

Story Video: Click here

An employee of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office faces an array of charges including running a house of prostitution.

The suspect, Joseph Thomas Maira, 58, was arrested Thursday.

 

Maira is a civilian employee and on paid administrative leave, according to PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera.

He is accused of living off the earnings of a prostitute, displaying a gun during a felony and cocaine possession.

PBSO says Maira helped run a fleet of vehicles for the department before his arrest this week.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.