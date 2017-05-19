PBSO employee arrested on prostitution charges

-
Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.
Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.
Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:29:03 GMT
Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.
Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.
An employee of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office faces an array of charges including running a house of prostitution.
The suspect, Joseph Thomas Maira, 58, was arrested Thursday.
Maira is a civilian employee and on paid administrative leave, according to PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera.
He is accused of living off the earnings of a prostitute, displaying a gun during a felony and cocaine possession.
PBSO says Maira helped run a fleet of vehicles for the department before his arrest this week.