PSL teacher accused of having sex with student

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

Police have arrested a 35-year-old Port St. Lucie High School chemistry teacher who's accused of having sex with a student.

Tiffany Michelle Geliga faces two counts of sex assault by persons 24 years or older on a victim 16- or 17-years-old.

Police said they began investigating after school administrators told a school resource officer that they had spoken to a 17-year-old student who told them he had relations with Geliga.

In late April 2017 or early May 2017, the teenager alleges he met Geliga off campus and had sex in Geliga's car on two separate occasions.

Police said they conducted a controlled call between the teacher and teenager which confirmed that the pair had sexual relations.

Geliga was arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.