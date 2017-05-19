PSL teacher accused of having sex with student - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PSL teacher accused of having sex with student

Police have arrested a 35-year-old Port St. Lucie High School chemistry teacher who's accused of having sex with a student. 

Tiffany Michelle Geliga faces two counts of sex assault by persons 24 years or older on a victim 16- or 17-years-old.

 

Police said they began investigating after school administrators told a school resource officer that they had spoken to a 17-year-old student who told them he had relations with Geliga.

In late April 2017 or early May 2017, the teenager alleges he met Geliga off campus and had sex in Geliga's car on two separate occasions.  

Police said they conducted a controlled call between the teacher and teenager which confirmed that the pair had sexual relations.

Geliga was arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

