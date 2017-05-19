Nelson supports Mueller as special counsel

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

Florida Senator Bill Nelson said he believes the probe into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign will become a criminal investigation.

That seemed to echo what Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters Thursday.

Earlier this week the U.S. Department of Justice appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead the investigation.

Senator Nelson said he supports Mueller in this role. He said Mueller has the power to take this into a criminal and intelligence investigation. "I think inevitably, going from seeing how the Russians influenced the election, it turns into a criminal probe as to who broke the law, who tried to cover up what they had done- so yes I think it's going toward a criminal investigation."

Senator Nelson added, "As the FBI agent in Joe Friday used to say on television, 'just the facts, ma'am, just the facts.' So let the facts take us and then apply that to the law and ultimately that will decide what is the conclusion of this probe"

President Trump has lashed out at the appointment of a special counsel. "This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history," he said.