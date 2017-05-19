The push for 'staycations' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

The push for 'staycations'

The most popular time to visit South Florida may be coming to an end.

However, tourism leaders want to showcase all that's great about coming to the Treasure Coast in the summer.

Saturday will be the first time Martin, St Lucie, and Indian River County leaders will join forces to show off what people can do in their own backyards.

At the Fort Pierce City Marina, Jeff Fenning at the Tiki Bar and Restaurant says business is good to start the year.

He's hopeful that can continue into the Summer.

"Easy for me to see on paper. You look at sales comparisons to prior years. It's just up and up," says Fenning.

Florida saw record tourism numbers to start the year and Treasure Coast leaders want to keep the momentum going.

"Showcasing the products and services to the locals. We want locals to come out to this event and learn all about the great things to do," St. Lucie County Director of Tourism and Marketing Charlotte Bireley says

The Tourism Showcase will be at the Fenn Center in Fort PIerce.

The 2016 algae crisis kept people away last summer, however its a different story this year so far.

"Things are looking good this year so we're very excited," says Bireley.

The event will include more than 80 tourism-related businesses.

