Rest in Peace Jackson Hunter

7-year-old Jackson Hunter meant a lot to the WPTV family, so we've created a video with some of our favorite moments.

We've been following Jackson's battle against leukemia since 2015. 

The little man lost his battle Thursday night. 

He captured our hearts and never left. 
 
Jackson's family posted a thank you on the Action 4 Jackson Facebook page when he passed, saying "we want to thank all of you so much for loving Jack and praying for him as fervently as you did."
 
The family will hold a memorial here in Florida at a later date.
 
 
 

 

