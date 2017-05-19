Age complaint filed against Stuart mayor - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Age complaint filed against Stuart mayor

The mayor of Stuart is now the subject of an internal investigation following an age discrimination complaint.

A city employee who wants to pursue the city manager's position filed the complaint, NewsChannel 5's Meghan McRoberts has learned.

The complaint alleges Mayor Tom Campenni told the employee he would not support the employee's wishes to pursue the city manager's position because he wanted to hire a "younger guy with fresh ideas."

The complainant said this was the first time he ever experienced an employee being discouraged from applying for a city job and said it is unfair to qualified employees who wish to apply.

Tom Campenni has been mayor for a little more than three months.

He replaced former Mayor Eula Clarke who resigned after she was accused of making inappropriate racial comments to city employees.

If investigators do find the mayor is not supporting someone seeking a promotion because of their age, it would be illegal.

Campenni has not returned WPTV's request for comment.


 

