Age complaint filed against Stuart mayor

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

The mayor of Stuart is now the subject of an internal investigation following an age discrimination complaint.

A city employee who wants to pursue the city manager's position filed the complaint, NewsChannel 5's Meghan McRoberts has learned.

The complaint alleges Mayor Tom Campenni told the employee he would not support the employee's wishes to pursue the city manager's position because he wanted to hire a "younger guy with fresh ideas."

The complainant said this was the first time he ever experienced an employee being discouraged from applying for a city job and said it is unfair to qualified employees who wish to apply.

Tom Campenni has been mayor for a little more than three months.

He replaced former Mayor Eula Clarke who resigned after she was accused of making inappropriate racial comments to city employees.

If investigators do find the mayor is not supporting someone seeking a promotion because of their age, it would be illegal.

Campenni has not returned WPTV's request for comment.



