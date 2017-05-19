School district hosting bus driver job fair

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

The Palm Beach County School District Transportation Department is holding a bus driver job fair to fill 50 positions available for the 2017 school year.

The event will take place Tuesday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Central Transportation Facility at 3376 Summit Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

Those attendees who have filled out an online application and/or those with Commercial Driver's License with Air Brakes, and P and S endorsements will be interviewed on site. Apply in advance at PalmBeachSchools.org/Jobs.

For those unable to apply in advance, staff will be on hand to assist with submitting online applications and scheduling an interview for the near future.

Successful candidates will enter the District's Bus Driver's Training Program and must possess the following qualifications:

• A Driver's License for a minimum of five (5) years.

• A good driving history:

o Does not have more than 1 moving violation for each of the previous 3 years.

o Does not have a DUI, DWI or similar charge for the previous 7 years.

• The ability to read, write, and communicate in English.

• The ability to obtain a CDL driver's permit for Class B with Air Brakes; and Passenger and School Bus endorsements.

• Pass a DOT Physical, and Level II Background check.

Successful candidates will be paid $10.42 per hour up to 80 hours during training.

Successful trainees who become school bus drivers will receive a starting pay of $14.28 per hour; full benefits including medical, dental, and vision insurance, and the ability to participate in a retirement program.

For more information contact 561-242-6515 or 561-242-6512.

