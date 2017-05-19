Cities across FL ask governor to veto 5G bill

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

Cities across Florida, including every municipality in Palm Beach County, is asking for the governor to veto a bill that would allow telecommunication companies to install cell phone signal boosting hardware on city owned poles for $150 per month, per pole.

This is in preparation for 5G, the next generation of phone service, which is expected in 2022.

The Florida League of Cities sent a letter on behalf of 412 cities across Florida asking for Governor Rick Scott to strike it down

If signed, it would allow companies to put cell service boosting devices, ranging from antennas, to refrigerator sized boxes, onto city owned poles for a max $150 dollars per box, per year.

The problem, according to Anne Gerwig, current mayor of Wellington, and member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities(they work closely with Florida League of Cities), is not with progress, but it gives free reign to companies to change how a city looks.

“It’s big business. It is. And it’s a service we want our residents to have we just want to be able to work with the providers and do it properly,” Gerwig says.

In the letter, the Florida League of Cities argues two cities in Florida charge over $1,000 per box, per year.

“It just feels like we don’t have a seat at the table,” Gerwig says.

Palm Beach Lakes man Kyle Elkins says cell service is already fine the way it is.

“I don’t think they should do anything about it. I think it’s a way for them to make more money. I think everything is good the way it’s going,” Gerwig says.

If the governor signs off, it takes effect in July.