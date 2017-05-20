Blue Line 5K honors law enforcement - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Blue Line 5K honors law enforcement

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.- Hundreds of people turned out for the annual 5-K race to honor the men and women of law enforcement.

The Keiser University Blue Line 5K kicked off at 7 a.m.

All new this year was a table honoring the men and women across the state who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The race was the biggest yet with about 200 runners.

The event is just days ahead of the much anticipated Law Enforcement Officer Awards to take place on Thursday at PGA National.

The award ceremony will recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our bravest for everything from saving lives to cracking cases.

Money raised from the race will help support next week’s ceremony and offset the cost for police recruits joining the academy.

