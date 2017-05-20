Blue Line 5K honors law enforcement

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.- Hundreds of people turned out for the annual 5-K race to honor the men and women of law enforcement.

The Keiser University Blue Line 5K kicked off at 7 a.m.

All new this year was a table honoring the men and women across the state who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The race was the biggest yet with about 200 runners.

The event is just days ahead of the much anticipated Law Enforcement Officer Awards to take place on Thursday at PGA National.

The award ceremony will recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our bravest for everything from saving lives to cracking cases.

Money raised from the race will help support next week’s ceremony and offset the cost for police recruits joining the academy.