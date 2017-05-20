Man shot in West Palm Beach, suspect sought - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot in West Palm Beach, suspect sought

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A man was hospitalized following a shooting in West Palm Beach.

At 7:29 a.m. a concerned citizen located a shooting victim, an adult male, along the 200 block of Southern Boulevard.

The victim was conscious and was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown, though his injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

West Palm Beach police say their preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting did not occur where the victim was found.

Police are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

