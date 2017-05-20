Chris Cornell fans hold vigil outside venue - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Chris Cornell fans hold vigil outside venue

DETROIT (AP) -- Fans have gathered at a Detroit concert venue to remember singer Chris Cornell.

A candlelight vigil was held Friday night outside the Fox Theatre where Cornell performed Wednesday night with his group, Soundgarden.

He was pronounced dead early Thursday morning after being found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room.

The Wayne County medical examiner's office said the 52-year-old Cornell hanged himself. A full autopsy and results of toxicology tests are pending.

Cornell's wife has said he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

During Friday night's vigil, some musicians and fans sang songs made popular by Cornell.

Fan Julie Webber of Grosse Pointe Farms lit candles and said "his music will always be alive."

Melissa Kidd called Cornell's death "an indescribable loss."

