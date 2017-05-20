Chris Cornell fans hold vigil outside venue

-
Friday, May 19 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:29:56 GMT
The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.
Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.
Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.
Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.
DETROIT (AP) -- Fans have gathered at a Detroit concert venue to remember singer Chris Cornell.
A candlelight vigil was held Friday night outside the Fox Theatre where Cornell performed Wednesday night with his group, Soundgarden.
He was pronounced dead early Thursday morning after being found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room.
The Wayne County medical examiner's office said the 52-year-old Cornell hanged himself. A full autopsy and results of toxicology tests are pending.
Cornell's wife has said he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.
During Friday night's vigil, some musicians and fans sang songs made popular by Cornell.
Fan Julie Webber of Grosse Pointe Farms lit candles and said "his music will always be alive."
Melissa Kidd called Cornell's death "an indescribable loss."Associated Press 2017