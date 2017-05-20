Man shocked by power line in Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shocked by power line in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A man is in critical condition after coming into contact with a high voltage power line in Palm Beach.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue says the man, 33, was cutting trees at a residence when he came into contact with the power line on the 400 block of Seaspray Avenue.

He was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

