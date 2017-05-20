Police: Denver man castrated transgender woman

-
Friday, May 19 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:29:56 GMT
Friday, May 19 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:52:06 GMT
The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.More >>
The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.More >>
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.More >>
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.More >>
Monday, May 16 2016 10:10 AM EDT2016-05-16 14:10:57 GMT
Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:29:03 GMT
Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi. More >>
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.More >>
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
DENVER (AP) -- Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.
A police affidavit says James Lowell Pennington, 57, removed the testicles and sutured the opening while the woman's wife witnessed the 90-minute procedure.
The wife called 911 about three hours later when blood poured from the incision.
The affidavit says the testicles could not have been reattached because of the lag between the procedure and the 911 call.
Pennington was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first degree assault causing serious bodily injury and is jailed without bond.
It was unclear whether Pennington has a lawyer. No one answered the jail telephone Saturday.
A phone number listed for Pennington rang unanswered.Associated Press 2017