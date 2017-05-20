Police: Denver man castrated transgender woman

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

DENVER (AP) -- Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.

A police affidavit says James Lowell Pennington, 57, removed the testicles and sutured the opening while the woman's wife witnessed the 90-minute procedure.

The wife called 911 about three hours later when blood poured from the incision.

The affidavit says the testicles could not have been reattached because of the lag between the procedure and the 911 call.

Pennington was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first degree assault causing serious bodily injury and is jailed without bond.

It was unclear whether Pennington has a lawyer. No one answered the jail telephone Saturday.

A phone number listed for Pennington rang unanswered.