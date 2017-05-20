Crews battle brush fire in St. Lucie County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews battle brush fire in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire in St. Lucie County.

Crews from St. Lucie County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service are on the scene near U.S. 1 and Turnpike Feeder Road.

As of 3:50 p.m., the fire is affecting an area covering about 45 acres.

