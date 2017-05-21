Brush fire 90% contained in St. Lucie County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Brush fire 90% contained in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters say they have a 100 acre brush fire in St. Lucie County 90% contained.

Crews from St. Lucie County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service are on the scene near U.S. 1 and Turnpike Feeder Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire forced evacuations of the nearby Cypress Mobile Home Park.

"It's all going towards our house," says Laurel Truster who lives there.

Everyone is back in their homes.

Melissa Yunas with the Florida Forest Service says her agency brought in a chopper and firefighters from outside the Okeechobee District.

"We were prepared. We have been anticipating dry conditions good fires so we brought in resources from others states so that we could make sure we could get on these fires," says Yunas.

Firefighters are expected to be at the scene over the next few days monitoring hotspots and to prevent rekindling.

FFS is urging people to obey the burn bans put in place.

 

