Crews extinguish brush fire in St. Lucie County

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

Drake gets a lucky 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas beating Adele's previous record, while Cher and Celine Dion reflect back on iconic songs and careers.

A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters extinguished a brush fire on Sunday that began in St. Lucie County on Saturday.

Crews from St. Lucie County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service are on the scene near U.S. 1 and Turnpike Feeder Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire forced evacuations of the nearby Cypress Mobile Home Park.

"It's all going towards our house," says Laurel Truster who lives there.

Everyone is back in their homes.

Melissa Yunas with the Florida Forest Service says her agency brought in a chopper and firefighters from outside the Okeechobee District.

"We were prepared. We have been anticipating dry conditions good fires so we brought in resources from others states so that we could make sure we could get on these fires," says Yunas.

Firefighters are expected to be at the scene over the next few days monitoring hotspots and to prevent rekindling.

FFS is urging people to obey the burn bans put in place.

