Car drives into convenience store - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Car drives into convenience store

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- A surveillance camera captured the moment a car drove into a convenience store in Palm Beach Gardens on Saturday.

The owner of A1A Food Mart on Northlake Boulevard says it happened at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

The owner was inside the store when it happened and says no customers were injured.

The driver was "okay", according to the store owner.

The business remained open after the incident.

