Popular Fort Pierce restaurant damaged by fire

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

Story Video: Click here

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A popular restaurant in Fort Pierce won't be serving meals for a few days following a fire.

The blaze took place at the Chucky Ducky restaurant on Avenue D.

Reports say a barbeque grill ignited a screen porch in the back of the restaurant.

Owner Randolph Scott said, "We've been here 21 years and nothing like this has ever happened so I'm just thankful to God that it didn't get inside the building... no damage inside the building and so I'm able to continue to work and that's a blessing."

Scott expects the restaurant to reopen on Tuesday.