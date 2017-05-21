Popular Fort Pierce restaurant damaged by fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Popular Fort Pierce restaurant damaged by fire

Story Video: Click here

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A popular restaurant in Fort Pierce won't be serving meals for a few days following a fire.

The blaze took place at the Chucky Ducky restaurant on Avenue D.

Reports say a barbeque grill ignited a screen porch in the back of the restaurant.

Owner Randolph Scott said, "We've been here 21 years and nothing like this has ever happened so I'm just thankful to God that it didn't get inside the building... no damage inside the building and so I'm able to continue to work and that's a blessing."

Scott expects the restaurant to reopen on Tuesday.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.