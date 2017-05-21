Elderly woman hospitalized after rescue

-
Friday, May 19 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:52:06 GMT
The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.More >>
Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:29:03 GMT
Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi. More >>
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Firefighters rescued an elderly woman from a house fire early Sunday in Fort Pierce.
St. Lucie County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a residential fire at 1:41 a.m. on the 1600 block of Wyoming Avenue in Fort Pierce.
When crews arrived, one occupant was outside of the home, but one person was still inside.
A woman in her mid-80's was rescued and transported in critical condition to the hospital.
After an evaluation, the other occupant, a woman in her 60's, was also transported.
The fire was contained to the living room. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.Scripps Only Content 2017