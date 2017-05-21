Diver hospitalized after breathing issues - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Diver hospitalized after breathing issues

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- The U.S. Coast Guard and Riviera Beach Fire Rescue crews assisted a diver that was having trouble breathing on Sunday.

The 50-year-old woman surfaced with breathing issues near the Lake Worth station.

She was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center by Riviera Beach Fire Rescue in stable condition.

