3 Counties join together for tourism showcase

Friday, May 19 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:29:56 GMT
The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.More >>
Monday, May 16 2016 10:10 AM EDT2016-05-16 14:10:57 GMT
Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi. More >>
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- For the first time, three area counties joined together for the annual Treasure Coast Tourism Showcase.
More than 80 vendors from Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River Counties gathere at the Fenn Center in Fort Pierce on Saturday.
Their goal is to encourage area residents to explore things in their own back yard.
Nerissa Okiye with Martin County Tourism said, "We live in paradise and all three counties have so much to offer."
This was the fourth year of the Treasure Coast Tourism Showcase.Scripps Only Content 2017