3 Counties join together for tourism showcase

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- For the first time, three area counties joined together for the annual Treasure Coast Tourism Showcase.

More than 80 vendors from Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River Counties gathere at the Fenn Center in Fort Pierce on Saturday.

Their goal is to encourage area residents to explore things in their own back yard.

Nerissa Okiye with Martin County Tourism said, "We live in paradise and all three counties have so much to offer."

This was the fourth year of the Treasure Coast Tourism Showcase.

