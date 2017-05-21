Teen nearly drowns in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teen nearly drowns in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Police responded to reports of a teen nearly drowning in West Palm Beach Sunday.

At 3:32 p.m. officers responded to the community pool at 750 Malibu Bay.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

The teen's condition is unknown at this time.

