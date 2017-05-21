Elderly woman rescued from burning house - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Elderly woman rescued from burning house

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Firefighters rescued an elderly woman from a house fire early Sunday in Fort Pierce.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a residential fire at 1:41 a.m. on the 1600 block of Wyoming Avenue in Fort Pierce.

When crews arrived, one occupant was outside of the home, but one person was still inside.

A woman in her mid-80's was rescued and transported in critical condition to the hospital.

After an evaluation, the other occupant, a woman in her 60's, was also transported.

The fire was contained to the living room. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

