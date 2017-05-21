Elderly woman rescued from burning house

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Firefighters rescued an elderly woman from a house fire early Sunday in Fort Pierce.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a residential fire at 1:41 a.m. on the 1600 block of Wyoming Avenue in Fort Pierce.

When crews arrived, one occupant was outside of the home, but one person was still inside.

A woman in her mid-80's was rescued and transported in critical condition to the hospital.

After an evaluation, the other occupant, a woman in her 60's, was also transported.

The fire was contained to the living room. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.