Delray Beach meeting works to stop anti-Semitism

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

Florida man runs over gator, thrown from motorcycle

Local leaders are working to put a stop to anti-Semitism.

On Monday, two local representatives, Lori Berman and Emily Slosberg are hosting a town hall meeting in Delray Beach to discuss security outreach for the Jewish community.

This comes after a number of anti-Semitic incidents in Palm Beach County in the past few months.

At the Village Del Mar in Boca Raton, neighbors are still recovering after a swastika was found painted on a car in the neighborhood in February.

"It's damaging to any community," said resident Yaakov Vann.

That's just one of many incidents.

Nearly two weeks ago, swastikas and racial slurs were found on the walls at Santaluces Community High School.

According to a recent Anti-Defamation League audit, Palm Beach County leads Florida in anti-Semitic incidents with 42.

That's why local leaders are holding this meeting with local law enforcement to discuss steps to protect the Jewish community.

Vann said he is cautiously optimistic.

"It shows that someone cares that it's on the agenda," says Vann.

The meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Wiesman Delray Community Center in Delray Beach.