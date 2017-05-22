Delray Beach meeting works to stop anti-Semitism - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray Beach meeting works to stop anti-Semitism

Local leaders are working to put a stop to anti-Semitism.

On Monday, two local representatives, Lori Berman and Emily Slosberg are hosting a town hall meeting in Delray Beach to discuss security outreach for the Jewish community.

This comes after a number of anti-Semitic incidents in Palm Beach County in the past few months.

 

At the Village Del Mar in Boca Raton, neighbors are still recovering after a swastika was found painted on a car in the neighborhood in February.

"It's damaging to any community," said resident Yaakov Vann.

That's just one of many incidents.

Nearly two weeks ago, swastikas and racial slurs were found on the walls at Santaluces Community High School.

According to a recent Anti-Defamation League audit, Palm Beach County leads Florida in anti-Semitic incidents with 42.

That's why local leaders are holding this meeting with local law enforcement to discuss steps to protect the Jewish community.

Vann said he is cautiously optimistic.

"It shows that someone cares that it's on the agenda," says Vann.

The meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Wiesman Delray Community Center in Delray Beach.

