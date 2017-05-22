Belle Glade church unites cops and community - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Belle Glade church unites cops and community

A church in Belle Glade is working to bring law enforcement and the communities they protect closer together.

The 27th annual law enforcement and public service appreciation service was held Sunday morning at Mount Zion AME church in Belle Glade. 

The service aimed to encourage stronger relationships between first responders and the people who live around the lake.

 

"As we've seen, not just in Belle Glade but across the country, there are tensions between police and the black community. We believe the church can provide a neutral ground where both sides can come together, praise God and break bread together,” said Rev. William E. Cooper Jr.

The service also worked to encourage the church's younger members to pursue careers in law enforcement.

 

