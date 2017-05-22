Belle Glade church unites cops and community

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

Story Video: Click here

A church in Belle Glade is working to bring law enforcement and the communities they protect closer together.

The 27th annual law enforcement and public service appreciation service was held Sunday morning at Mount Zion AME church in Belle Glade.

The service aimed to encourage stronger relationships between first responders and the people who live around the lake.

"As we've seen, not just in Belle Glade but across the country, there are tensions between police and the black community. We believe the church can provide a neutral ground where both sides can come together, praise God and break bread together,” said Rev. William E. Cooper Jr.

The service also worked to encourage the church's younger members to pursue careers in law enforcement.