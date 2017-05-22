17-Year-old drowns in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

17-Year-old drowns in West Palm Beach

A 17-year-old died Sunday after drowning at the Malibu Bay apartment complex in West Palm Beach.

According to a news release from Sgt. David Lefont, police responded to the complex, located at 750 Malibu Bay Dr., at 3:32 p.m.

The teen was taken to the hospital by paramedics but later died.

The victim's name has not been released.

 

 

