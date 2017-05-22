PBSO deputy withdraws guilty plea for ID theft

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

Story Video: Click here

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy has withdrawn his guilty plea in an identity theft case and will go to trial.

Court documents show a federal judge on Friday approved a request by Palm Beach County deputy Frantz Felisma to withdraw his March guilty plea on fraud and identity theft charges.

Felisma had faced up to 12 years in prison, but could get a longer sentence if convicted at trial.

Authorities say Felisma used a law enforcement database to steal personal identification information of people and sold it to an accomplice. The scheme was used to obtain credit cards fraudulently.

Felisma has been on paid leave since his December arrest and is in jail. Felisma's lawyer says he felt pressured to plead guilty and maintains his innocence.