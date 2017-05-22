PBSO deputy withdraws guilty plea for ID theft

-
Friday, May 19 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:29:56 GMT
Friday, May 19 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:52:06 GMT
The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.More >>
The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.More >>
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.More >>
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.More >>
Monday, May 16 2016 10:10 AM EDT2016-05-16 14:10:57 GMT
Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:29:03 GMT
Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi. More >>
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.More >>
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
Story Video: Click here
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy has withdrawn his guilty plea in an identity theft case and will go to trial.
Court documents show a federal judge on Friday approved a request by Palm Beach County deputy Frantz Felisma to withdraw his March guilty plea on fraud and identity theft charges.
Felisma had faced up to 12 years in prison, but could get a longer sentence if convicted at trial.
Authorities say Felisma used a law enforcement database to steal personal identification information of people and sold it to an accomplice. The scheme was used to obtain credit cards fraudulently.
Felisma has been on paid leave since his December arrest and is in jail. Felisma's lawyer says he felt pressured to plead guilty and maintains his innocence.Associated Press 2017