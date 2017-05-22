2-Vehicle crash investigated in Lake Park - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2-Vehicle crash investigated in Lake Park

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigated a crash Sunday night along 6th Street in Lake Park.

Around 11 p.m., a vehicle with heavy damage was spotted next to a recreational vehicle.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

No other details were immediately available.
 

 
