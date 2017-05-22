Drug overdoses a concern at hurricane shelters

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Local officials are raising concerns about drug use at hurricane shelters, saying they aren't equipped to care for addicts and others with medical and mental health needs.

Nearly 16,000 people in nine counties evacuated to shelters during Hurricane Matthew. Six evacuees seeking refuge at a Delray Beach high school during Hurricane Matthew overdosed on drugs as the dangerous storm approached South Florida.

In another county, a bus full of teenagers from a residential addiction-treatment center was left at an American Red Cross-run shelter without adult oversight.

The Palm Beach Post reports the concerns were raised during the Governor's Hurricane Conference last week.

Saxton said some evacuees from sober homes were placed in an area away from the general population. Paramedics treated some at the school if they could maintain an airway until the drug wore off.