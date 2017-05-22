Fla. gas prices drop for the 30th day in a row - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fla. gas prices drop for the 30th day in a row

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, AAA says gas prices are down for the 30th day in a row.  The most expensive average is in the West Palm Beach/Boca Raton area. 

Prices during the Memorial Day weekend are expected to be slightly higher than last year.

 

The state average of $2.30 is 10 cents more than this time last year, according to AAA. National gas prices are $2.35.

The data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide, in cooperation with Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express.

Florida gas prices moved lower last week, but the rate of decline slowed to just fractions of a penny per day," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "After declining for a full month, the pump price plunge seems to be fizzling out, primarily due to rising demand and another week of declining crude inventories.”

OPEC and 11 other countries will meet in Vienna, Austria, on May 25 to discuss an agreement for cutting crude output in an attempt to balance the oil market and raise prices.

OPEC said it wants oil prices at or above $60 per barrel.

Despite higher prices in 2016, AAA forecasts more people will travel for Memorial Day weekend. About 37 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday weekend, a majority will travel by car.

