Woman stabbed at Lake Park apartment complex

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a woman was injured after a stabbing occurred Monday morning at an apartment complex in Lake Park.

Crews were dispatched to the San Marco Villas at 6:20 a.m.

 

Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said in a written statement the woman was transported to a local hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

