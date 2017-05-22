Boynton gas leak causes evacuation - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton gas leak causes evacuation

A gas leak has caused an evacuation and is affecting traffic in Boynton Beach near 400 E Ocean Ave.

All westbound traffic is shut down at Ocean Avenue & Federal Highway after a construction worker hit a gas line, according to the police department.

The leak was reported between 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Ocean Ave. is shut down from SE 3rd St to Federal Highway as well as all of SE 4th St due to the leak.  You are urged to avoid the area. 

