Hole opens outside of Mar-a-Lago - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hole opens outside of Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. - A hole has opened outside Mar-a-Lago, according to the town of Palm Beach.

The size of the hole is 4' x 4' and it opened on Southern Boulevard, the town said.

It's near a newly-installed water main and some "exploratory excavation" will likely take place, the town said.

Chopper 5 flew over the area at 11 a.m. and spotted one lane of Southern Boulevard closed.

