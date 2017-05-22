Boynton Beach gas leak capped - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach gas leak capped

A gas leak caused an evacuation and affected traffic in Boynton Beach near 400 E Ocean Ave for a time Monday morning.

Construction workers hit a gas line with a backhoe, police said.

 

As a result, Ocean Ave. was shut down from SE 3rd Street to Federal Highway as well as all of SE 4th Street and the area along 400 East Ocean Ave. area was evacuated.

The leak occurred in a two-inch pipe, which was later capped.

