Palm Beach Co. HS students receive scholarships

A group of local high school students now have the opportunity for higher education.

The Eda and Ciff Viner Community Scholars Foundation on Sunday awarded another round of four-year scholarships to students in Boca Raton and Delray Beach.

Each spring, the program accepts applications from students at nine participating high schools.

 

This year 35 students received four year scholarships totaling more than $1 million.

This brings the total number of students attending college to 79 thanks to the foundation.

"The students that have been chosen as scholars have been shown terrific scholastic achievement, they've shown terrific community service, the willingness to give back and done it under difficult financial circumstances," said Cliff Viner with the Eda and Cliff Viner Foundation.

The Viner Community Scholarship program provides South Palm Beach County high school students with scholarships to colleges and universities in the Florida public educational system. 

