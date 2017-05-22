Accused fake teen doctor Malachi Love-Robinson gets jail time in - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Accused fake teen doctor Malachi Love-Robinson gets jail time in Virginia

picture by STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE picture by STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

20-year-old Malachi Love-Robinson has been sentenced to jail.

A Virginia Judge sentenced Love-Robinson to one year in jail with nine years suspended, according to the Stafford County Clerk's Office.

Love-Robinson of West Palm Beach, garnered national attention when, as a teenager, he was arrested for practicing medicine without a license.

Police in Virginia arrested Love-Robinson last year while out on bond.

Investigators say in September, Love-Robinson lied in an effort to obtain credit while trying to purchase a new Jaguar. 

Love-Robinson pleaded guilty instead of facing trial.

He still faces charges in Palm Beach County.

