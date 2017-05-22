Burglary suspect captured in Boca Raton

-
President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians. More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared. More >>
Drake gets a lucky 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas beating Adele's previous record, while Cher and Celine Dion reflect back on iconic songs and careers. More >>
Boca Raton police and the Broward County Sheriff's Office arrested a person suspected of burglary in Deerfield Beach.
He was tracked to a roof on an apartment building near 2 Royal Palm Way in Boca Raton.
There was a standoff for a time before he was eventually taken into custody.
Police have identified him as 28-year-old Cameron Ahern.
He will be booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.