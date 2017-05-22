Burglary suspect sought in Boca Raton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Burglary suspect sought in Boca Raton

Boca Raton police and the Broward County Sheriff's Office are trying to arrest a person suspected of burglary in Deerfield Beach.

He was last located near 2 Royal Palm Way. 

Police said the person was on the roof an apartment building and was trying to evade capture.

Police urge the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.