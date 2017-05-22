Robbery suspect captured in Boca Raton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Robbery suspect captured in Boca Raton

Boca Raton police and the Broward County Sheriff's Office arrested a person suspected of robbery at a Taco Bell in Deerfield Beach.

He was tracked to a roof on an apartment building near 2 Royal Palm Way in Boca Raton.

There was a standoff for a time before he was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Police have identified him as 28-year-old Cameron Ahern.

According to corrections records, he has a long rap sheet, including two stints in state prison.

He was released in February and is currently on felony probation.

He will be booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

