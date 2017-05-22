Robbery suspect captured in Boca Raton

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

Boca Raton police and the Broward County Sheriff's Office arrested a person suspected of robbery at a Taco Bell in Deerfield Beach.

He was tracked to a roof on an apartment building near 2 Royal Palm Way in Boca Raton.

There was a standoff for a time before he was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Police have identified him as 28-year-old Cameron Ahern.

According to corrections records, he has a long rap sheet, including two stints in state prison.

He was released in February and is currently on felony probation.

He will be booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

Update: Suspect taken into custody without incident by @bocapolice on Royal Palm Way. — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) May 22, 2017

