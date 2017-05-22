Man accused of punching dog - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of punching dog

A Palm Beach County man faces animal cruelty charges after sheriff's deputies said he beat a small dog.  

Jason Snead appeared in court Monday morning.

Deputies said Snead was seen on surveillance video punching the dog and ramming its head into his truck.

Snead claimed the dog was injured when he stopped suddenly while driving.

Snead also faces drug charges.

 

