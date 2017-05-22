6 MC roads overloaded during rush hour

Drake gets a lucky 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas beating Adele's previous record, while Cher and Celine Dion reflect back on iconic songs and careers.

Drake gets a lucky 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas beating Adele's previous record, while Cher and Celine Dion reflect back on iconic songs and careers.

A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Story Video: Click here

Martin County engineers on Tuesday will present their bi-annual Roadway Needs Assessment to county commissioners.

“There’s several roads we have concerns with," said County Engineer Terry Rauth on Monday.

Six roads are considered overcapacity right now during rush hour, including a stretch of US 1 on either side of the Roosevelt Bridge, and Murphy Road from High Meadow Avenue to the St. Lucie County line.

“On Murphy Road we’re looking to do some modifications to the roundabout," said Rauth.

Widening of High Meadow is in the long range plans, though commissioners will be asked to look at intersection improvements for the road first.

The other roads considered "failing" include Dixie Highway from Cove Road north to St. Lucie Boulevard; and Martin Highway between the Turnpike and Citrus Boulevard. The state plans to widen that Martin Highway stretch at some point.

Just because a road is at or over capacity doesn’t mean that there is a road widening project in its future. For example, there’s no plan for an eight-lane US 1 south of Jensen Beach.

“The DOT has project in 2040 long range plan to do improvements but mostly for pedestrians and safety," said Rauth.

The report outlines another 10 roads that will be over capacity in the next five years.

