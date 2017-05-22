Community rallies to support injured firefighter

Drake gets a lucky 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas beating Adele's previous record, while Cher and Celine Dion reflect back on iconic songs and careers.

Drake gets a lucky 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas beating Adele's previous record, while Cher and Celine Dion reflect back on iconic songs and careers.

A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

A local firefighter is in the fight of his own.

Sauvens "Vince" Castelly just just celebrated his 10-year anniversary as a firefighter with Ft. Lauderdale Fire Rescue last week.

He was in line for a promotion any day now, and he and his wife were expecting their second baby this summer.

Last Wednesday evening, Vince was driving on Northlake Boulevard to his home in West Palm Beach after his shift when a car hit his, causing it to hit a tree and rolled over.

The crash left him paralyzed.

“Shocked...numb...had a hard time believing it is what I heard,” says his friend and co-worker Hector Loiz Jr..

Police are still investigating the crash.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, there are signs of hope.

Type #CastellyStrong into social media, and the support is overwhelming.

The well-wishes are coming from right here in our own backyard, to as far away as Brazil.

“I’m not surprised at all, but I am grateful,” says Robert Siegel, another friend and coworker of Castelly.

The optimism on social media made its way into his hospital room Monday afternoon.

“It was amazing,” says fellow firefighter Ryan Zauner. “Raising of both arms. Opening of eyes. It's a miracle. So he's going to fight.”

His coworkers are confident it’s a fight Vince will win.

“This is going to be the greatest department that this department...this brotherhood…has ever seen,” Zauner says.

They’re confident he’ll make his way through the front door of the department one day.

“He will walk again,” Loiz Jr. says. “Without a doubt.”

Ft. Lauderdale Fire Rescue has set up a Go Fund Me page for the family.

If you would like to donate, click here.