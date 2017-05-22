Community rallies to support injured firefighter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Community rallies to support injured firefighter

A local firefighter is in the fight of his own.

Sauvens "Vince" Castelly just just celebrated his 10-year anniversary as a firefighter with Ft. Lauderdale Fire Rescue last week.

He was in line for a promotion any day now, and he and his wife were expecting their second baby this summer.

Last Wednesday evening, Vince was driving on Northlake Boulevard to his home in West Palm Beach after his shift when a car hit his, causing it to hit a tree and rolled over.

The crash left him paralyzed.

“Shocked...numb...had a hard time believing it is what I heard,” says his friend and co-worker Hector Loiz Jr..

Police are still investigating the crash.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, there are signs of hope.

Type #CastellyStrong into social media, and the support is overwhelming.

The well-wishes are coming from right here in our own backyard, to as far away as Brazil.

“I’m not surprised at all, but I am grateful,” says Robert Siegel, another friend and coworker of Castelly.

The optimism on social media made its way into his hospital room Monday afternoon.

“It was amazing,” says fellow firefighter Ryan Zauner. “Raising of both arms. Opening of eyes. It's a miracle. So he's going to fight.”

His coworkers are confident it’s a fight Vince will win.

“This is going to be the greatest department that this department...this brotherhood…has ever seen,” Zauner says.

They’re confident he’ll make his way through the front door of the department one day.

“He will walk again,” Loiz Jr. says. “Without a doubt.”

Ft. Lauderdale Fire Rescue has set up a Go Fund Me page for the family.

If you would like to donate, click here.

