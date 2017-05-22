Burglar face-plants falling through window

Drake gets a lucky 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas beating Adele's previous record, while Cher and Celine Dion reflect back on iconic songs and careers.

A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

A local couple is hoping to have the last laugh, after a burglar face-planted after breaking in over the weekend. It was all caught on camera.

“It was a little bit of instant karma,” says one of the victims, who did not want to be identified.

They got to their home near Military Trail and Northlake Blvd. after 9 Saturday night. Door window busted.

“I walked inside the house to find $900 mission and called the police immediately,” says another victim.

The glasses wearing burglar must have missed the “24 hour surveillance" sign warning whatever he did on the other side, was going to be recorded.

Let’s slow it down.

“When you see it in slow motion, you can see his face for like an inch across the floor,” a victim says. “Like, it hurt!”

And to know he didn’t have to go head first after he popped the window out.

“I have never seen such a fail when you could have unlocked the door, you fell flat on your face,” a victim says.

With such a clear shot at his face, the couple hopes the video does them justice.

“The best way to have evidence is to have a camera set in your home and to practice your right as an American and have all the security you can, whether that be an alarm or a gun or a camera set,” says a victim.

The couple is personally offering a $100 cash reward if you have information that helps lead to the man’s arrest.