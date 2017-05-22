Burglar face-plants falling through window - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Burglar face-plants falling through window

A local couple is hoping to have the last laugh, after a burglar face-planted after breaking in over the weekend. It was all caught on camera.

“It was a little bit of instant karma,” says one of the victims, who did not want to be identified.

They got to their home near Military Trail and Northlake Blvd. after 9 Saturday night. Door window busted.

“I walked inside the house to find $900 mission and called the police immediately,” says another victim.

The glasses wearing burglar must have missed the “24 hour surveillance" sign warning whatever he did on the other side, was going to be recorded.

Let’s slow it down.

“When you see it in slow motion, you can see his face for like an inch across the floor,” a victim says. “Like, it hurt!”

And to know he didn’t have to go head first after he popped the window out.

“I have never seen such a fail when you could have unlocked the door, you fell flat on your face,” a victim says.

With such a clear shot at his face, the couple hopes the video does them justice.

“The best way to have evidence is to have a camera set in your home and to practice your right as an American and have all the security you can, whether that be an alarm or a gun or a camera set,” says a victim.

The couple is personally offering a $100 cash reward if you have information that helps lead to the man’s arrest.

