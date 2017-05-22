Local leaders discuss anti-Semitism incidents

Drake gets a lucky 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas beating Adele's previous record, while Cher and Celine Dion reflect back on iconic songs and careers.

Drake gets a lucky 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas beating Adele's previous record, while Cher and Celine Dion reflect back on iconic songs and careers.

A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Story Video: Click here

Beth Krolik just moved from Chicago to Palm Beach County a few weeks ago. She's worried about the anti-Semitism incidents in her new hometown.

"I hear about these hate crimes and you know it's a little scary. So I wanted to see what the local law enforcement what some of the representatives have to say," she said.

Speaking to a crowd of 200, the FDLE, PBSO and Homeland Security shared "if you see something, say something."

"We live here, we work here. Your security concerns are our security concerns," said one of the leaders.

Along with local leaders, law enforcement talked about how they work to catch people responsible for incidents. Among the recent incidents, some Jewish centers were in lockdown around the country receiving bomb threats over the phone. And a swastika was painted on a car in a Boca Raton neighborhood.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, in Florida there were 137 incidents of anti-Semitism in 2016. So far in 2017, 41 cases reported.

"We know that the community is wanting to take a more active role in what is going on and that obviously helps us in the long run because there is more eyes and ears out there for us reporting things to us," Eric Jester, an FDLE Special Agent Supervisor.

"And I think we need to come together as people all people, not just Jews but all people and address these issues," added Beth Krolik.