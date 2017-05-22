Woman donates car to WPBPD explorer

Drake gets a lucky 13 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas beating Adele's previous record, while Cher and Celine Dion reflect back on iconic songs and careers.

A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

A West Palm Beach woman donated a car to the captain of the West Palm Beach Police Department's Explorer Program, Gabriela Perez.

The car was left to Katelyn Catledge after her father passed away. She decided to give back and donated it to Gabriela.

"I've heard about kids who take the bus or have to get rides from their parents and I thought it'd be really nice to donate and give back a little bit," said Katelyn.

Gabriella is a student and has a full time job. She says she got rides from other people in the explorer program, as well as her parents.

"It means a lot because I'm a student and I attend here, so not having a vehicle is really hard. So now this is like my legs," said Gabriella.

Gabriella said they gave her rides with no questions asked and she hopes, with this car, she can return the favor.