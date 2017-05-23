Woman donates car to West Palm Beach police - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

A West Palm Beach woman donated a car to the captain of the West Palm Beach Police Department's Explorer Program, Gabriela Perez.  

The car was left to Katelyn Catledge after her father passed away. She decided to give back and donated it to Gabriela.

"I've heard about kids who take the bus or have to get rides from their parents and I thought it'd be really nice to donate and give back a little bit," said Katelyn.

Gabriella is a student and has a full time job. She says she got rides from other people in the explorer program, as well as her parents. 

"It means a lot because I'm a student and I attend here, so not having a vehicle is really hard. So now this is like my legs," said Gabriella. 

Gabriella said they gave her rides with no questions asked and she hopes, with this car, she can return the favor. 

 

