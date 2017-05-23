'Click It or Ticket' works to save lives

A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

Buckle up everyone, it’s "Click it or Ticket Time."

The annual campaign is a national effort to get people to buckle up and use their seat belts. Around Memorial Day each year authorities step up seat belt enforcement.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 9,874 passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2015 were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Also, unbelted fatalities are more prevalent at night than during the daytime: 51 percent of those killed in 2015 during the overnight hours of 6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m. were unbelted at the time of the crash.

Law enforcement from coast to coast say "Click It or Ticket" is a zero-tolerance policy and no matter what state you’re in, you will get ticketed.

Even though the campaign runs through June 4, a news release says officers will continue to enforce seat belt laws year around.