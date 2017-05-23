Homeland Security: No credible threats in USA

A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

Law enforcement agencies in the United States are on alert after Monday’s deadly attack in England.

Experts predict you could see extra security or an added police presence in public places and especially at events.

A spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security said the agency does not have any information about a credible threat targeting a music or concert venue in the United States.

Even with that being said, the department encourages Americans to be aware of their surroundings.

Homeland Security said its agents are working with counterparts across the world to learn more about the attack in England.

Here in Palm Beach County, the Perfect Vodka Amphitheater has a concert scheduled Saturday night.

The outdoor theater has not yet commented on the Manchester attack or how it might affect protocols at the suburban West Palm Beach venue.

Currently, gate agents check bags as ticket-holders enter the theater.

The venue prohibits weapons of any kind and fireworks. Its website says managers can change the rules as necessary for public safety.