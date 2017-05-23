Homeland Security: No credible threats in USA - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Homeland Security: No credible threats in USA

Story Video: Click here

Law enforcement agencies in the United States are on alert after Monday’s deadly attack in England.

Experts predict you could see extra security or an added police presence in public places and especially at events.

 

A spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security said the agency does not have any information about a credible threat targeting a music or concert venue in the United States.

Photos: Pop concert ends in deadly explosion

Even with that being said, the department encourages Americans to be aware of their surroundings.

Homeland Security said its agents are working with counterparts across the world to learn more about the attack in England.

Here in Palm Beach County, the Perfect Vodka Amphitheater has a concert scheduled Saturday night.

The outdoor theater has not yet commented on the Manchester attack or how it might affect protocols at the suburban West Palm Beach venue.

Currently, gate agents check bags as ticket-holders enter the theater.

The venue prohibits weapons of any kind and fireworks. Its website says managers can change the rules as necessary for public safety. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.