Driver carjacked at Boynton Beach bank ATM - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Boynton Beach police are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred Monday night at a Chase Bank drive-thru ATM.

The 25-year-old victim told police he drove up to the bank ATM, located at 555 N. Congress Ave., just after 11 p.m.

The victim said a gunman then pointed a weapon to his chest.

The attacker demanded the victim’s credit card PIN and took the card out of the ATM.

Police said after forcing the victim to get out his car, the gunman took his wallet and then drove away in a gold 2004 Chevy Blazer bearing Florida tag Y43HDB.

The gunman is described as a black man about 5 feet 5 inches and wearing a black jacket with red lining.

Investigators said robber was with another black man, who was also wearing a black jacket.

Police said they are working with bank officials to see if any surveillance video exists.    
 

