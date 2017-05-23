BB gun shooting spree in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

BB gun shooting spree in Port St. Lucie

Police are trying to find the person or persons behind a BB gun shooting spree in the city.

Police say the vandalism happened early Tuesday morning. Investigators think someone fired from a car that traveled throughout the city.

The following locations were struck:

 2300 block of SW Cameo Boulevard,  broken vehicle windows
 1700 block of SW Castinet Lane, broken vehicle window (three incidents)
 900 block of SW Aviation Avenue, broken vehicle windows
 2600 block of SW Ace Road, broken vehicle windows
 2000 block of SW Judith Lane, broken vehicle windows

If you have any information you are urged to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.

 

