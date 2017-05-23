BB gun shooting spree in Port St. Lucie

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

Police are trying to find the person or persons behind a BB gun shooting spree in the city.

Police say the vandalism happened early Tuesday morning. Investigators think someone fired from a car that traveled throughout the city.

The following locations were struck:

2300 block of SW Cameo Boulevard, broken vehicle windows

1700 block of SW Castinet Lane, broken vehicle window (three incidents)

900 block of SW Aviation Avenue, broken vehicle windows

2600 block of SW Ace Road, broken vehicle windows

2000 block of SW Judith Lane, broken vehicle windows

If you have any information you are urged to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.